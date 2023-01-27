World Benchmark Study ranks Kerala Startup Mission among top 5 startup incubators around the globe

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the state government's start-up incubator, KSUM, has been selected as one of the top five such entities in the world.

Vijayan said that according to the 2021-22 World Benchmark Study on Startup Ecosystems, KSUM is among the top 5 public or private business incubators around the globe.

"Kerala is proud of this achievement," he said.

The CM further said that Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) was selected in the top 5 from among 1,895 similar entities which were evaluated for the sixth edition of the World Benchmark Study.

"The Virtual Incubation Program, incubation support provided to startups at various stages and the systematic funding mechanism for startups have all been instrumental in getting the recognition."

The achievement was the result of the Left government's policy to ensure a suitable environment for start-ups to realize a bright future for the state, he added.

"This recognition will help bring in more investments in the startup sector in Kerala. May this inspire the startup mission to excel further," he said in his Facebook post congratulating KSUM.

Vijayan also tweeted about the achievement, saying "Kerala@startup_mission has become one of the world's top 5 public/private business incubators according to the 2021-22 World Benchmark Study (@ubiglobal). A great achievement for Kerala, thanks to our successful incubation program and support for #startups."

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Government of Kerala for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.