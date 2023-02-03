Thiruvananthapuram: Finance Minister K N Balagopal began presenting the state budget for 2023-2024 in the Legislative Assembly at 9 am.

The minister stated that Kerala wasn't staring at a debt trap and that the state was on a path of positive growth. He further said the government has set aside Rs 2,000 crore to deal with inflation while allocating Rs 600 crore as rubber subsidy. He also said Rs 100 crore has been marked for the government's Make in Kerala scheme.

The government has set aside Rs 1,436 crore for the LIFE Mission project. Surprisingly, the state only allocated Rs 2 crore for the Sabarimala airport.

On Thursday, the pre-budget economic survey report was tabled in the Assembly. The main aim of the budget would be overcoming the deep financial crisis which has gripped the state. In order to achieve this goal, an increase in land tax and the fair price of land is expected.

Kerala economy posted strong recovery in 2021-22: Economic Review



According to the Economic Review tabled in the state Assembly by Finance Minister Balagopal on Thursday, Kerala's economy has posted a strong recovery in 2021-22 with Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at constant prices recording a robust growth of 12.01 per cent, compared to (-) 8.43 per cent in 2020-21.

This is the highest growth recorded since 2012-13 and gave credit to the stimulus packages, along with other policy interventions of the state government, augmented growth, particularly when economic activities were severely constrained, for the achievement.

It said in 2021-22, the sectoral composition of Gross State Domestic Product reveals positive developments across sectors. "Agriculture and allied activities, industry and tertiary sectors grew 4.6 per cent, 3.8 per cent and 17.3 per cent respectively in 2021-22 over 2020-21. This was a very creditable record, particularly in the light of the fact that the preceding year the sectors recorded negative growth", the Economic Review said, adding that the state government achieved this robust growth despite the fiscal constraints set by the Government of India.

(With PTI inputs)