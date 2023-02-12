G Venkataraman: Guarding ESAF with four decades of banking expertise

At a time when concerns over cyber and data security in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors mount, the fifth edition of Manorama Online’s Techspectations digital summit is set to host an intriguing session on the hot topic.

Top industry leaders will come together for a panel discussion on the topic ‘Cyber and data security for BFSI’ at the event slated for February 17.

Among the speakers will be G Venkataraman, one of the senior-most professionals in the field of banking. Currently the chief information security officer (CISO) of ESAF Small Financing Bank, Venkataraman is a seasoned banker with four decades of experience.

Venkataraman comes with expertise in various fields of banking such as Information Technology, IS Audit, Information Security, Cyber Security, Digital Banking, Learning AI and ML. He was also the first CISO of Karur Vysya Bank.

At the panel discussion, Venkataraman will be joined by A Balakrishnan, executive director, Geojit Financial Services; Arvind Ganesan, business head, India - BFSI & Enterprise, Akamai Technologies; Babu Thomas, senior vice president & head-IT, Federal Bank; and Shibhu K Thomas, CISO, South Indian Bank.

Techspectations 2023

The fifth edition of the Techspectations will be held at Le Meridien hotel in Kochi on February 17. The theme of the marquee digital summit will be “Manorama@25: Absorb, Evolve, Thrive in the Digital Order” as it coincides with the 25th anniversary of Manorama Online.

Top tech experts, entrepreneurs, investors, and other stakeholders will participate in Techspectations 2023. The event will dwell on the infinite potential of the digital world and related topics.

Log on to https://www.techspectations.com for more details and to book your seats.