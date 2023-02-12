Kochi Infopark inks lease pact with Geojit, hopes to woo fintech firms

Kochi: Investment services major Geojit Financial Services Ltd has signed an agreement with Infopark Kochi to build a new office space in the latter’s campus, in a move which is expected to boost the overall development of IT, financial and investment sectors in Kerala.



Infopark Chief Executive Officer, Susanth Kurunthil, and Geojit Managing Director, C J George, entered into a lease agreement of 1.25 acres of land for constructing IT/ ITES infrastructure. The project in Infopark Kochi Phase II will see development of 1.25 lakh square feet built-up area, and it is expected to be completed in three phases, the Kerala IT Parks said in a press statement.

Infopark officials and Geojit executive directors A Balakrishnan, Satish Menon and Jones George, and CFO Mini Nair took part in the event held at Park Center of Infopark Kochi.

In the first phase, Geojit will begin the construction to host its data centre, customer care and peripheral operations in 55,000 square feet of space. With the completion of the construction, Geojit Technologies' development centre will be shifted to the new premises. As part of the project, many facilities like tele-trading centres, customer experience development centres, software labs and ample parking facilities will be available in the new campus, according to the press statement.

“Infopark Kochi has played a significant role in the development of Kerala. The best talent, stable infrastructure, secured environment and single window clearances are some of the features that attracted us towards Infopark,” said C J George.

Infopark Chief Executive Officer, Susanth Kurunthil and Geojit Managing Director, C.J. George exchanging the agreement of 1.25 acres of land for constructing IT/ ITES infrastructure. Photo: Special arrangement

Infopark CEO Susanth Kurunthil said "Being a torch-bearer in financial and investment services, Geojit's association with Infopark is a great partnership. It will attract firms that see Kerala as an emerging hub of fintech. The partnership has the potential to inspire large companies and will pave the way for employment generation and better investments."