Soumitra Dhankar: A promoter of technology with 20 years of expertise in industry

Soumitra Dhankar, Head of Solution Consulting, India of Adobe will be among the speakers at Techspectations 2023, Kerala’s premier digital summit organised by Manorama Online. Soumitra has a wealth of priceless experience in the field of technology and is well-known for his initiatives which benefit the customers of the company immensely. Offering effective customized solutions is also among Soumitra’s top skills.

Also a noted promoter of technology, Soumitra has over two decades of experience in the sector which was gained by working with tech giants such as Adobe, Microsoft, Oracle and Wipro. During his terms in these firms, Soumitra has made a huge impact on Adobe Experience Cloud, Oracle CX Cloud and Microsoft Dynamics CRM, among other platforms. Over the last eight years, he has been working with Adobe.

Soumitra’s speech at Techspectations 2023 will be eagerly received. This year’s event is the fifth edition of the summit and will take place in Kochi on February 17. Participants at Techspectations 2023 will include experts, investors and other stakeholders in the tech sector. Topics to be discussed at the summit will cover the revolutionary changes taking place related to technology. Social media, startups, mobiles, video, e-commerce and fake news are among the subjects which will be taken up.

Before he joined the tech giants, Soumitra worked as CRM presales consultant with the firm IMS Health Relationship Management. In fact, he achieved the feat of winning the first customer for the company in India. Soumitra was also with Patni Computer Systems for some time.

An executive management course from Stanford Graduate School of Business is among the top qualifications Soumitra has acquired. A regular speaker at all major keynote conferences of Adobe, Soumitra’s everyday functions include leading the Adobe team.

The fifth edition of Kerala’s premier digital summit, Techspectations 2023, is being organized to celebrate 25 years of Manorama Online. The venue is Le Meridien hotel in Kochi and the date is February 17. ‘Manorama Online@25: Absorb, evolve & thrive in New Digital Order’ is the main theme of Techspectations 2023.

Top tech experts will discuss topics such as Startups and angel investors, Future of news, Artificial Intelligence and Business Intelligence, Definition of the New Digital Order, Prospects of luxury brands in India and Blurring lines of the entertainment industry at the event. Jain Online is the presenting partner of Techspectations 2023.

