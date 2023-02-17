Digital transformation was a ‘new normal’ at Manoramaonline long before the pandemic: Mariam Mammen Mathew

Technophiles all over have been observing keenly how the pandemic disrupted and reshaped our relationship with technology. To explore all angles of it in depth, they have flocked to Manoramaonline’s marquee biannual digital summit Techspectations 2023, held at Le Meridian Hotel in Kochi on Friday.

Lining up an array of top tech experts, entrepreneurs, investors and other stakeholders, the event promises to open new horizons in line with its theme MO@25: Absorb, evolve and thrive in New Digital Order.

Manoramaonline’s CEO Mariam Mammen Mathew, who gave the welcome address of the event, took the audience down memory lane by 25 years to the birth of the platform in her speech. “Two and a half decades ago, when Google was yet to be born, Hotmail was 'hot', Indians flaunted pagers, those were the days of simple chat and mobile revolution was just taking off, oceans away from Silicon Valley, in 1997, the Malayala Manorama group hit the www.com world with Manoramaonline.”

She recalled that was the time when Keralites were yet to experience all things digital. “Still, Manorama foresaw the possibilities of digital and launched Manoramaonline. 25 years of innovation, along with the support from the readers, Manoramaonline today is the most trusted portal for Malayalis,” she said.

The CEO observed, “Digital transformation was a new normal at Manorama Online long before the pandemic," and said a new urgency has been placed, which is the need for every business to focus on a digital-first strategy.

Will robots control the future newsrooms? Will the array of unseen algorithms decide our way of life? Posing the questions, Manoramaonline CEO welcomed the luminaries in attendance and others to discuss the exciting possibilities. Welcoming all to the event, Techspectations emcee and Business Blogging Private Ltd CEO Kiruba Shankar, said, “It is a relief to come to the real world after an era of zoom sessions.”

The first edition of Techspectations was held in 2016 and the subsequent events took place in 2018, 2020 and 2021 (Educate). The previous two editions were held online.