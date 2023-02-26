A Benz and now a Porsche; Chef Pillai says follow your dreams

Our Correspondent
Published: February 26, 2023 03:24 PM IST
The chef acquired the vehicle with an ex-showroom price of around Rs 1.48 crore. Photo: Manorama Online

After the Benz S Class, chef Pillai has now bought a Porsche Cayenne. Chef Pillai shared a picture of the new vehicle on social media saying, "Work hard, come out of your comfort zone to chase your dreams and face life's challenges, you never know what wonder awaits you."

Suresh Pillai's latest vehicle is the coupe variant of Porsche's largest SUV, the Cayenne.

The chef acquired the vehicle with an ex-showroom price of around Rs 1.48 crore from a Porsche showroom in Kochi.

The vehicle is powered by a 3.0-liter petrol engine and generates 340 ps of power and 450 Nm of torque.

The Cayenne accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6 seconds and has a top speed of 243 kmph.

