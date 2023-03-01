Minister Rajeev to inaugurate Japan Mela in Kochi tomorrow, entry free for woman entrepreneurs

Kochi: The second edition of the Japan Mela, a business meet organised by the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce Kerala (INJACK), will be held in Kochi from March 2 to 4. State Industries Minister P Rajeeve will inaugurate the three-day event at Ramada Resort at 10.30 am on Thursday.

The meet will open up avenues of products, services and technologies as well as investment prospects from Japan to the business community in Kerala. Woman entrepreneurs will have free entry to the event. The free entry is meant to encourage business ventures by women in Kerala, INJACK President and Cochin Shipyard MD Madhu S Nair and INJACK Vice President and Synthite MD Dr Viju Jacob informed.

The meet will facilitate opportunities for small and medium enterprises aiming exports to Japan, buyers, ventures looking for partnerships, joint ventures and investors.

The three-day event will witness sessions relating to 10 key industrial areas – 1, spices, 2, tourism and wellness, 3, education and human resources, 4, medical technology and devices, 5, AI, Robotics and IT, 6, rubber, 7, seafood and food processing, 8, maritime, 9, infrastructure and 10, green hydrogen and EV. Around 40 experts from these fields will lead the sessions.

There will be an exhibition in association with the event. The entry to the exhibition halls will be free.

The delegates will be provided with three lunches and two dinners at a minimal entry fee. Visit www.injack.org.in for registration. Online registration with discounts will end at 6 pm on March 1. Spot registration can be done from 9 am to 10.30 am.

Japan Mela is an event designed to rekindle 'Brand Japan' in Kerala. Several B2B discussions will also be featured in the expo, through which product, service or knowledge exchanges can be discussed.

INJACK is an industry led body created with the specific objective of promoting trade relations between Japan and Kerala. The organisation will act as a common platform for business persons to form joint ventures, partnerships or investments with companies in Japan and Kerala.