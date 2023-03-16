From Innova Crysta diesel to Maruti SUV, here is the list of vehicles that are coming soon

By the third month of 2023, several cars including the facelifted Honda City have already reached the market. Many models of cars are going to be released soon. They include the new Verna, the Innova Crysta diesel, the Brezza CNG and the Fronx.

Hyundai Verna. Photo: Manorama Online

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai has announced that the new Verna will be launched internationally on March 21. The vehicle is powered by a 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine that produces 115 bhp. Diesel engine will not be available in the new Verna model. Hyundai has already started accepting bookings for the Verna. The price of the vehicle will also be released on March 21.

Toyota Innova Crysta diesel

After a break, Toyota is again offering the diesel model of its Innova Crysta. Earlier, only the 2.7-liter petrol engine was available in Innova Crysta; now it will be powered only by a 2.4-liter diesel engine. There will be changes in the front bumper, grille and fog lamp in the new model.

Lexus RX SUV

Lexus has unveiled the fifth generation RX SUV at the 2023 Auto Expo. It is expected to be launched in the coming days. The vehicle will reach the customers in two forms namely RX 350h Luxury and RX 500h F Sport Performance. Customers can choose between a 2.5-liter turbo petrol engine and a 2.4-liter turbo petrol engine. While the first engine comes with a CVT, the second engine comes with a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Photo: Manorama Online

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG

The Brezza CNG is India's first CNG vehicle with an automatic gearbox. The vehicle will be powered by the same 1.5-liter K15C DualJet engine as the Ertiga and the XL6. This engine is capable of producing 100 bhp of power and 136 Nm of torque on petrol. Switching to CNG, these figures change to 88 bhp and 121.5 Nm respectively. While the Ertiga and the XL6 have a 5-speed manual gearbox, the Brezza will have a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Photo:Manorama Online

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The Baleno-based Fronx SUV coupe is Maruti's latest sports utility vehicle. The Fronx will have two engine options, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The turbo petrol engine is available with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The 1.2-liter petrol engine will be mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The Citroen C3, the Tata Punch, the Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger are rivals in the market for the Fronx.