Note these things to do before the 2022-23 financial year runs out

The financial year 2022-2023 is drawing to a close on March 31. Here are the deadlines you have to beat before the date.

Property Tax: The last date for paying property tax in local self governments for this financial year without a fine is March 31. Those who pay property tax online on time in local self governments where the facility for such a mode of payment is available, can download the ownership certificate for free without having to submit any other application.

Land Tax: The last date for paying land tax in the Revenue Department for this financial year is also March 31.

Renewal: Panchayats and urban local bodies will accept applications for renewing for the next financial year, licences and permissions valid during this financial year without charging additional fees till March 31.

According to the municipality and panchayati raj laws, applications for obtaining licences from local self governments should be submitted within 90 days from the date of commencing its issuance. If this is not done, additional fees should be charged when submitting the application. The exemption has been given till March 31 for this.

This relaxation will be available for various licences, including those in the business sector.

PAN Aadhaar linking: The last date for linking the Permanent Account (PAN) card with Aadhaar is also March 31. PAN cards that have not been linked will become invalid.

Following are the changes from April 1:

1)Changes in income tax terms and conditions

2)Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) made mandatory for gold articles manufactured in India.

3)A cess of Rs. 2 per litre of petrol and diesel in Kerala.

4)Mahila Samman Savings Certificate that was announced in the budget to commence (notification has not been issued yet).