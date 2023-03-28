HP’s high-end gaming laptop Omen 17 hits Kerala market

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 28, 2023 08:21 PM IST
The highlight of Omen 17 is its keyboard, which is a full-size, 4 RGB backlit, shadow black keyboard with a 26-key rollover anti-ghosting key technology. Photo: Special Arrangement

Kochi: HP has announced the launch of Omen 17, a high-end gaming laptop, in Kerala. This is the first laptop model in India in the 17.3 Inch display category with the 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor & RTX 4000 series graphics card, according to the company.

The 17.3 Inch diagonal, Quad HD resolution display of the laptop has given 240 Hz refresh rate and 3 microsecond response time. The display gives 100% sRGB and 300 nits brightness.

“The HP Omen 17 has is powered with NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 4080 12GB GDDR6 dedicated graphics card, integrated 32 GB DDR5-5600 MHz RAM and 1TB NVMe Generation 4 SSD.

The powerful Bang & Olufsen audio with integrated DTS:X Ultra offers accurate 3D sound through any headset. It has nine ports to ensure optimal connecting facilities including 1 Thunderbolt with USB Type-C, 1 USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate, 2 USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate, 1 HDMI 2.1, 1 mini-DisplayPort, 1 RJ-45, 1 AC smart pin, and 1 headphone/microphone combo. The highlight of Omen 17 is its keyboard, which is a full-size, 4 RGB backlit, shadow black keyboard with a 26-key rollover anti-ghosting key technology. This keyboard makes the gaming experience more immersive and enjoyable,” a statement from the company said.

Priced at Rs 2,69,900, HP Omen 17 is now available with attractive cash back and assured gifts worth Rs 20,000.

