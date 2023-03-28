Vehicle tax payers can avail prevailing rates until March 31

Thiruvananthapuram: Residents who pay their vehicle tax and registration fee before midnight on March 31 will be charged at the prevailing rates, according to the Motor Vehicles Department. Although the vehicle numbers may be issued in April, the applicable rates will remain the same.

Even those who opt for fancy numbers after making payment before the deadline will still be charged at the old rates. If an online application made before the deadline is delayed for any reason, the tax rate will not change.

The budget announced a tax increase for vehicles, with a 1% increase for vehicles costing up to Rs 5 lakh, 2% for those costing between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, and 1% for those costing between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, and beyond. From April 1, a one-time cess charged for road safety will also increase. Two-wheelers will see a rise from Rs 50 to Rs 100, while cars will increase from Rs 100 to Rs 200.