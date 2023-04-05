A new Honda cruiser to take on Enfield Meteor 350?

Honda had made an important announcement while revealing its future plans for the Indian electric vehicle market recently. It was about the launch its new 350cc bike on the CB350 platform this year. Though Honda currently has a presence in this segment, it aims to overcome Royal Enfield's 350cc supremacy with the new launch. The Japanese automaker is planning to launch a cruiser-look vehicle to compete with the Meteor 350. Expect the new vehicle to be similar to Honda's Rebel that is currently available in the international market.

With over 8,000 units sold per month, the Meteor 350 has been a best seller for Royal Enfield. Honda's new cruiser bike announcement is aimed at bringing together a section of 350cc fans. The new model will share its underpins with H'ness CB350. While the air-cooled 348cc single-cylinder engine will remain the same, major changes are expected in the exterior.

The design of the new 350cc bike is expected to be similar to Honda's popular Rebel 300 cruiser in overseas markets. This cruiser bike will also have a low seat height. If it really wants to compete with the Meteor, Honda must have to pay attention to the price too, in which case, the price tag could be anywhere between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 2.20 lakh.

Though Honda has announced that its cruiser bike will be released in November, considering the festive season, don't be surprised if the vehicle is released a little earlier. Honda has also announced the launch of a new 125cc scooter and a 160cc motorcycle in FY 2023-24. The 125cc scooter will be the Activa with a sportier look. Honda has not revealed more details about the 160cc bike, even though it is believed to have the same engine as the Unicorn.