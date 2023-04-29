No penal interest on property tax dues till June 30

Our Correspondent
Published: April 29, 2023 10:37 AM IST
Representational image: Shutterstock

Thiruvananthapuram: The deadline for paying property tax arrears to local self governments has been extended till June 30. The last date for payments had been fixed as May 31 earlier.

The penal interest on the arrears was increased from 1% to 2% with effect from May 1. The Local Self Government Department issued the order exempting penal interest as a temporary measure to provide the final opportunity to those who have run up arrears to make the payment.

The order says the opportunity to make the payment will not be extended further.

