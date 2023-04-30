Simple One electric scooters to be launched on May 23

EV startup Simple Energy's Simple One electric scooters will be launched on May 23. The Simple One will be launched first at the company's headquarters in Bengaluru. Suhas Rajkumar, the founder and CEO of Simple Energy, said that the Simple One is being launched after efforts stretching two years.

Simple Energy had unveiled its One electric scooter as early as August 2021. Though the price and range of the scooter were announced at that time, the One will reach customers only in May 2023. Supply chain bottlenecks and compliance with the Automotive Industry Standards (AIS) third amendment have contributed to this delay.

The Simple One is the first electric scooter to ensure battery safety as per AIS 3rd amendment. The One electric scooters are manufactured from the recently inaugurated Simple Vision 1.0 manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. The company claims that it can travel up to 236 km on a single charge. The battery can be charged from zero to 80% in 2.75 hours.

The 4.5 kW motor can deliver a maximum torque of 72Nm. It takes 2.95 seconds to go from zero to 40 kmph. The maximum speed is 98 kmph and 105 kmph depending on the tyre. The One scooter has four driving modes -- Eco, Ride, Dash and Sonic. The One gets 12-inch wheels, telescopic fork and monoshock suspension. The One with disc brakes weighs only 110 kg. Simple Energy has said that it has received patents for the One's chassis and brakes. The One features LED headlamps, a seven-inch touchscreen with 4G connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity for music and phone calls, and onboard navigation. The One will be available in four colours - blue, black, white and red.