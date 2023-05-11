Offences flagged by AI cameras to be fined from June 5 in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A penalty would be imposed for road rule violations flagged by the new AI road cameras from June 5. It was earlier decided that the penalty would be collected from May 20.

Though the government has decided in-principle not to penalise those commuting on two-wheelers with children under 12 years, besides the rider and pillion rider, legal advice would be sought on this aspect. This is an attempt to prevent the court's intervention in case of a legal challenge. The Central law prohibits triple riding on a two-wheeler irrespective of the third person's age.

Transport Commissioner S Sreejith has been entrusted with the task of preparing the comprehensive final contract with KELTRON. This was based on the administrative approval order issued by the Cabinet on April 18.

A draft of the final contract will be prepared before May 24 and presented for consideration to the technical committee headed by Transport Secretary Biju Prabhakar. The final contract will be executed following this.

Under the Safe Kerala project, 726 surveillance cameras powered by artificial intelligence have been installed in the state to prevent traffic violations and reduce road accidents.