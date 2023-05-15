Jimny to arrive in early June, 24,500 bookings even before prices are out

The prices of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be announced only in early June. However, the Jimny has managed to get around 24,500 bookings so far. The Jimny will go on sale through Maruti Suzuki's premium dealership Nexa. Unconfirmed reports suggest that as per the current demand scenario, the wait for the manual variant will be up to six months and for the automatic variant up to eight months.

Price

There were reports that the starting price of the Jimny will be Rs 9.99 lakh. Although Maruti has not commented on the same, according to the reports, the base variant Zeta MT will be priced at Rs 9.99 lakh and the top variant Alpha automatic will be priced at Rs 14.33 lakh ex-showroom.

7,000 units a month

The five-door version of the Maruti Jimny was first showcased at the last New Delhi Auto Expo. Although Maruti has not officially announced, the Jimny could be launched in the market in May. About 7,000 units of the Jimny will be supplied to the Indian market in a month. Suzuki plans to manufacture one lakh units of the Jimny a year. Of this, 66% will be exported to the local market and the rest.

Mild hybrid engine

The Jimny will be backed by Suzuki's mild hybrid technology. The K15B Dual Jet engine is currently available in the international models of the Jimny. Suzuki has brought the same configuration to India as well. This engine has a power output of 104.8 HP and a torque of 134.2 Nm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic gearbox. The vehicle measures 3,985 mm in length, 1,720 mm in height, 1,645 mm in width, has a wheelbase of 2,590 mm and sits on 15-inch wheels.

Suzuki Allgrip Pro

The Jimny features Allgrip Pro, the most advanced mode of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara's Allgrip all-wheel drive technology. It will perform well even in tough off-road conditions. It also has 4WD-High and 4WD-Low modes. The vehicle has an approach angle of 36 degrees, a ramp breakover angle of 24 degrees and a departure angle of 50 degrees.

Small changes in interior

There are minor changes in the interior from the vehicle available in foreign markets. As it is a 5-door vehicle, it has been built with more space. There is a 9-inch Suzuki SmartPlay infotainment system, wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto. The Jimny comes equipped with a Surround Sense powered by Arkamys.

Safety

The Jimny has many safety features. It gets 6 airbags, brake LSD (limited slip differential), ESP with hill hold, hill descent control, rear view camera, ABS and EBD.