Feature-loaded Hyundai Exter to arrive by early July

The Hyundai Exter is set to be launched in early July with several segment-first features. The Exter will be the cheapest SUV in the Hyundai line-up. For the first time in the segment, the Exter will offer the safety of six airbags starting from the base model itself.

26 safety features

All Exter models get the safety of driver, passenger, curtain and side airbags. Hyundai also offers 26 safety features in the new SUV, including ASC, vehicle stability management, hill assist control, 3-point seat belt and seat belt reminder, ABS with EBD, and a first-in-the-segment burglar alarm. These are offered as an option for the base variants 'E' and 'S' models.

40 advanced safety features

In addition, the Exter has more than 40 advanced safety systems like segment-first dash cam with dual camera, TPMS, Isofix, headlamp escort function, and rear parking camera. Hyundai has already started accepting the booking of the Exter.

3 engine options, 5 variants

The vehicle has a 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine. It comes with an E20 fuel-ready engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and Smart Auto AMT. Besides, there will be a CNG variant too. The Exter will be available in six colours in variants like EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect. It is expected to be 3.8 metres long, 1,595 mm wide and 1,575 mm tall.

Design

The Exter has a front end that has never been seen in a Hyundai vehicle till date. It has been developed on the lines of Hyundai's global design identity of 'sensuous sportiness'. The SUV also gets slit headlamps and H-shaped LED daytime running lamps. The exterior of the Exter is more similar to the Ioniq 5 model than the Venue, Creta and Alcazar. The vehicle gets H-shaped tail lamp, silver skid plate and dual exhaust.

Launch

The price of the micro SUV will be announced in early July. Customers are expected to get it from August. The plan is to manufacture in India and export to international markets. It will share its platform with the Grand i10 Nios. The Exter is the eighth model in the SUV line-up that includes Venue, Venue N-Line, Creta, Alcazar, Kona Electric, Tucson and Ioniq 5.