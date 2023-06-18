Hyundai reveals pictures of Exter’s interior

Hyundai India has unveiled interior images of the Exter, which will be launched next month. The interior design of the car is similar to the Grand i10 Nios and the Aura. The pictures shared by Hyundai show an all-black themed interior.



The vehicle has a 4.2-inch fully digital instrument cluster. An 8-inch infotainment system is also provided. AC vents on both sides are rotary style. To be equipped with Hyundai's connected car tech, the vehicle will also get over-the-air updates. The top variant gets automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, in-built navigation and a sunroof.

All Exter models get the safety of driver, passenger, curtain and side airbags. Photo: Manorama Online

Hyundai had chosen cricketer Hardik Pandya as the brand ambassador of the Exter. It will be launched in early July with several segment-first features. The Exter, the cheapest SUV in Hyundai's line-up, will offer the safety of six airbags starting from the base model. No other vehicle in the segment offers such a feature.

26 safety features

All Exter models get the safety of driver, passenger, curtain and side airbags. Hyundai also offers 26 safety features for the new SUV, including ASC, vehicle stability management, hill assist control, 3-point seat belt and seat belt reminder, ABS with EBD, and a first-in-the-segment burglar alarm. These are offered as an option for the base variants 'E' and 'S' models.

The Exter has a front end that has never been seen in a Hyundai vehicle till date. Photo: Manorama Online

Advanced security

In addition, the Exter has more than 40 advanced safety systems like dash cam with dual camera, TPMS, Isofix, headlamp escort function, rear parking camera and more.

3 engine, 5 variants

The vehicle has a 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine. The E20 fuel-ready engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and Smart Auto AMT. Besides, there will be a CNG engine. The Exter will be available in six colours in variants like EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect. It is expected to be 3.8 metres long, 1,595 mm wide and 1,575 mm tall.

The price of the micro SUV will be announced in early July and customers are expected to get the delivery from August onwards. Photo: Manorama Online

Design

The Exter has a front end that has never been seen in a Hyundai vehicle till date. It has been developed on the lines of Hyundai's global design identity of 'sensuous sportiness'. The SUV also gets slit headlamps and H-shaped LED daytime running lamps. The exterior of the Exter is more similar to the Ioniq 5 model than the Venue, Creta and Alcazar. The vehicle gets H-shaped tail lamp, silver skid plate and dual exhaust.

The exterior of the Exter is more similar to the Ioniq 5 model than the Venue, Creta and Alcazar. Photo: Manorama Online

Launch

Hyundai has already started accepting bookings for the Exter. The price of the micro SUV will be announced in early July and customers are expected to get the delivery from August onwards. The plan is to manufacture the vehicle in India and export to international markets. It will share its platform with the Grand i10 Nios. The Exter is the eighth model in the SUV line-up that includes Venue, Venue N-Line, Creta, Alcazar, Kona Electric, Tucson and Ioniq 5.