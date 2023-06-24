Kerala startup GO EC to install 1,000 EV charging stations across India

Kochi: A Kerala-based startup that manufactures chargers for electric vehicles is set to scale up and enter the national market with an ambitious target.



GO EC Autotech Pvt Limited, based in Kochi, on Saturday announced its plan to install 1,000 EV super-fast charging stations across the country.

The plan is to achieve the target by the end of the year with a total investment of around Rs 320 crore.

The company was launched just a year and a half ago; it now operates 70 EV charging stations in Kerala and 33-odd charging set ups in other parts of the country.

The company is looking to strategically position the charging stations in state capitals, state highways, and national highways along with tier-2, and tier-3 cities and rural places in the country. The company aims to cater to the needs of customers residing in remote locations, making it easier for them to switch to electric vehicles.

“Our plan is to install one charging station every 100-125 km. At present, we are able to install one new charging station every week. Soon, we will be making it 3-4 a week,” P G Ramnath, CEO & executive director, GO EC, Autotech Pvt Limited, told a media conference.

GO EC is committed to transforming the EV charging experience. It has partnered with major restaurants and shopping malls, ensuring that EV users can easily charge their vehicles while enjoying their visit.

"Our mission at GO EC is to provide sustainable charging solutions that empower electric vehicle users and accelerate the transition to a greener future. A notable hurdle faced by electric vehicle owners is the absence of sufficient charging infrastructure, making long-distance travel a daunting task. Addressing this issue, GO EC, an environmentally conscious business, has embraced the mission of establishing charging stations across the entire nation," Ramnath said.

Asked about the competition in the national market where major players like Tata and Adani Power have already marked their presence, Ramnath acknowledged that companies which generate its own power have an advantage in the market.

“However, soon we will be able to overcome that challenge,” he said. GO EC has already made its presence felt in all 14 districts in Kerala. As part of its 1,000-station target, 100 more facilities will be set up in the state, Ramnath said.

EV charging infrastructure is a rapidly advancing sector with 78-odd players established in the country's market already.