Keralite exposes Google's security vulnerabilities; awarded over Rs 1 crore

An entrepreneur from Nedumangadu in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district has bagged a hefty prize of approximately Rs 1.11 crore from tech giant Google.

K L Sreeram won the second, third, and fourth positions in the Vulnerability Reward Programme - 2022, which publicises lapses in Google services. He reportedly found security lapses in Google and was awarded $13,5979.

Sreeram runs a start-up company called Squadron Labs. He was in the news earlier for finding the security lapses in Google and other services. Usually, the vulnerabilities when spotted are conveyed to the company and the latter then rectifies the same.

Google's Vulnerability Reward Programme was to find the lapses and submit them as a report.

Sreeram and his friend, Chennai native Shivanesh Ashok, sent four reports. Three of these reports won prizes.

Sreeram’s company Squadron Labs, which is registered in Canada, is into protecting companies from cyber attacks. K Krishnamurthy and K Liji are Sreeram’s parents.