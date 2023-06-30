Keralite exposes Google's security vulnerabilities; awarded over Rs 1 crore

Our Correspondent
Published: June 30, 2023 10:18 AM IST Updated: June 30, 2023 11:25 AM IST
Sreeram runs a start-up company called Squadron Labs. Photo: Manorama

An entrepreneur from Nedumangadu in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district has bagged a hefty prize of approximately Rs 1.11 crore from tech giant Google.

K L Sreeram won the second, third, and fourth positions in the Vulnerability Reward Programme - 2022, which publicises lapses in Google services. He reportedly found security lapses in Google and was awarded $13,5979.

Sreeram runs a start-up company called Squadron Labs. He was in the news earlier for finding the security lapses in Google and other services. Usually, the vulnerabilities when spotted are conveyed to the company and the latter then rectifies the same.

RELATED ARTICLES

Google's Vulnerability Reward Programme was to find the lapses and submit them as a report.

Sreeram and his friend, Chennai native Shivanesh Ashok, sent four reports. Three of these reports won prizes.

Sreeram’s company Squadron Labs, which is registered in Canada, is into protecting companies from cyber attacks. K Krishnamurthy and K Liji are Sreeram’s parents.

MORE IN BUSINESS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout