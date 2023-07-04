Kerala to get Rs 100 cr to set up 28 automated vehicle testing centres  

Kottayam: Kerala would receive Rs 100 crore from the Central Government in order to set up automated vehicle testing centres in Kerala. This support from the Centre is part of making automated fitness testing mandatory for vehicles in India from October 1, 2024.

The Motor Vehicle Department is to set up 28 testing stations in the State. If the State issues a Government Order to start 14 of the 28 fitness testing stations by September 30, it would receive the first installment of Rs 25 crore.

If at least seven of the fitness centres are operational by September 30, the second installment of Rs 25 crore would also be released.

The remaining Rs 50 crore would be disbursed if 14 more fitness stations become operational by February 29, next year.

Though there are nine testing stations in Kerala at present, they are almost in a non-operational mode.

The Centre has directed to test transport vehicles of upto 8 years of age once in 2 years. The vehicles older than 8 years must be tested every year. Private vehicles used by individuals are being tested for fitness after 15 years as part of renewing the registration.

A vehicle that fails the fitness test for the second time will have to be scrapped, as per the rule.

What is automated testing?

Automated testing at the testing stations is a method of examining the fitness of the vehicles using advanced machines. Currently, vehicle fitness is being checked directly by the officers, manually. Instead, the automated testing centres will test all parameters, including the efficiency of the vehicle, with the help of technologically advanced machines.