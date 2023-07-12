Maruti Suzuki drives in Fronx CNG trim at Rs 8.41 lakh

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) launched a CNG trim of its compact SUV Fronx with price starting at Rs 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom) on Wednesday.

The two trims -- Sigma and Delta -- are tagged at Rs 8.41 lakh and Rs 9.27 lakh, respectively.

The CNG variants come mated with a 1.2 litre petrol engine with a power output of 77.5PS and a fuel efficiency of 28.51 km/kg.

"In 2010, we introduced our first CNG-equipped model, and since then, we have sold more than 1.4 million S-CNG vehicles in the country, which is a true testament to our customers' trust and faith in our technology," MSI Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

The company is confident that the Fronx S-CNG will increase the share of S-CNG cars in its overall sales, and further strengthen the green mobility portfolio, now consisting of 15 models which is the best in the industry, he added.

(With PTI inputs)