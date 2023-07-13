Kerala to bring crucial amendment to 50-year-old Building Tax Act

Thiruvananthapuram: A meeting of the state Cabinet has decided to fix the property tax – which is collected by the Revenue Department - based on the building measurements approved by the Local Self-Government Department. Consequently, the current procedure of Revenue officials visiting sites to measure buildings for deciding the tax will cease.

At the same time, building owners providing wrong measurements would be fined an amount which would be equal to half their actual tax. To implement these proposals, the Cabinet decided to issue an Ordinance to amend the 50-year-old Kerala Building Tax Act, 1973.