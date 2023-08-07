Mileage up to 28 kmpl; 5 affordable hybrid cars

Rising fuel prices and concerns about pollution have sharply increased the demand for electric and hybrid vehicles. We have a variety of hybrid vehicles available as per the market demand. Let's get acquainted with five hybrid cars and SUVs available at affordable prices in the country.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is the most affordable hybrid SUV available in India. Prices range from Rs 16.46 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh. It offers a fuel economy of 27.97 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The Grand Vitara is the Maruti Suzuki version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The Vitara is priced between Rs 18.29 lakh and Rs 19.79 lakh and offers a fuel economy of 27.97 kmpl.

Honda City e:HEV

The e:HEV is Honda's best value hybrid vehicle. Honda City e:HEV Hybrid is priced between Rs 18.99 lakh and Rs 20.49 lakh and offers a fuel efficiency of 27.13 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

The Invicto Hybrid is a vehicle launched by Maruti Suzuki based on the Toyota Innova Hycross. This multi-utility vehicle is priced between Rs 24.79 lakh and Rs 28.42 lakh. Fuel economy is claimed to be 23.24 kmpl.

Toyota Innova Hycross.

Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota Innova Hycross comes with two engine options. The hybrid variant is priced between Rs 25.30 lakh and Rs 30.26 lakh and offers a fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmph.