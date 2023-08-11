Don't dangle safety question on Honda, Elevate is double strong

Honda Elevate is a new vehicle in the small SUV segment in the Indian market. Questions have been raised about the Elevate's safety and security features, which will be released in less than a month. The company's confidence in the Elevate's build quality is evident behind Honda's consent to independent crash testing. There is also a plan to manufacture and export Honda's Elevate from India with an eye on the Asian market.

Honda Elevate. Photo: Manorama Online

In 2022, Honda's Jazz and fourth-generation Honda City received 4 stars in the Global NCAP crash test. This is also the reason for Honda's confidence. In the child occupant score, the City got four stars while the Jazz got only three stars. Compared to these two Honda cars that were released in 2014 and 2015, the Elevate's design and safety systems are modern.

Honda Elevate. Photo: Manorama Online

Six airbags are provided in the Elevate for the safety of the driver and passengers. The Elevate has many safety features such as adaptive cruise control that adjusts the speed according to the distance to the vehicle in front, lane departure warning, auto high beam, and lead car departure notification system that monitors the movement of vehicles in front.

Side sills beneath the doors and stronger C and D pillars add strength to the Elevate's body. The high bonnet will help the Elevate to meet India's AIS-100 pedestrian safety standard. A high window line helps reduce the impact of side impact during an accident. The Elevate's safety testing will also include side impact testing. The Elevate will not only be exported to Asian markets but also to various parts of the world from India. Therefore, Honda may not be ready to compromise on the safety of the vehicle.