Black beauty: MG launches Astor Blackstorm edition

MG has launched the Blackstorm version of its midsize SUV Astor. Bathed in black, the Astor Blackstorm is priced at Rs 14.47 lakh for the 1.5-litre manual version and Rs 15.76 lakh for the CVT. MG has tried to provide black-themed components in both the exterior and the interior.



It gets a glossy black honeycomb grille, wheels with red brake calipers, LED headlamp in black shade, black roof rails and door garnish.

The Blackstorm badging has been done on the front fenders of the vehicle. The interior upholstery comes in tuxedo black finish. The AC vents on both sides are finished in red for a sporty look.

Other than the all-black floor console and steering wheel, the rest of the design is similar to the regular version. The Astor Blackstorm is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine. This engine produces 110 ps of power and 144 Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual and CVT gearboxes.