Thrissur man’s Feel At Home hostel services firm expands to Australia

Kochi: Feel At Home, a Malayali businessman’s company claiming to provide cost-effective accommodation for international students, has expanded its services to Australia. Launched in Ireland in 2017, the company has already started operations in the UK and Canada.

Speaking on the Australia launch, Mohammed Rafique, founder and CEO, Feel At Home, said the company’s fast expansion was prompted by the overwhelming demand its services received. “Nowadays, an increasing number of youngsters are opting to study abroad. For them, finding convenient and comfortable accommodation was one of the major worries and Feel At Home addresses that concern,” Rafique, a native of Thrissur who is settled in Kochi, said.

Feel At Home’s services are available in London in the UK, Canadian cities of Toronto, Scarborough, North York, Kitchener, Peterborough, Northbay and Sarnia and now, in Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth in Australia. “Soon, we would also be launching in New Zealand, Germany and France,” Rafique said. The company has sales offices in Dubai, Kochi and Colombo and is planning to expand to various major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Ludhiana.

“The demand for ready-to-move-in, tailor-made accommodations has surged alongside the increasing number of students flying abroad for studies. With Feel At Home's established presence in various countries, all students need to do is provide their requirements, and the company will find the perfect place for them to stay. Upon signing up with Feel At Home, students are provided with local support. This ranges from airport pickups to university and campus tours, ensuring that students do not feel like strangers in a new country. To date, the company has served over 10,000 students across regions, and the demand continues to grow. The enrollment process with Feel At Home is hassle-free and can be completed from the comfort of one's home,” the company said in a statement.

From shared rooms to single occupancy options, Feel At Home offers various facilities to suit different budgets.