This tech startup founded by friends after quitting corporate world eyes organic growth

The urge to take an entrepreneurial plunge got triggered in their minds almost a decade ago when they were working in the corporate sector. They waited for the right time, till 2018 to make their mind up to take the proverbial business risk and start a new journey treading the path of passion.

When Jayadeep Kumar and Jaison P Louis started their own venture after quitting plum jobs with established corporates, they chose to stick to what they knew better – IT. Their startup, Synonix Business Solutions Pvt Ltd, came into being as yet another player in the crowded IT industry. What makes them confident about their venture is their vision to provide cost-effective IT services to a market with no limits.

In five years, they have been able to make their footprint in the country and abroad, especially in the UAE. The Thiruvananthapuram-based company’s services include web solutions, creative designs, big data analytics and application development.

The company’s vision is to help individuals, startups and established companies shift into automation successfully.

One of the key products the company has developed is an image-based billing application that is useful for small and medium business establishments such as salons, restaurants and margin-free markets. It has already been launched in Qatar.

The bootstrapped company believes in the idea of growing up organically instead of going after big investments, according to co-founder and director Jayadeep. The company has around 15 staff.

Jayadeep and Jaison, both first-generation entrepreneurs, are well aware of the challenges they have to face while running a business. “It’s not easy at all. You have to work really hard and keep concentrating to finish the journey you have started. We believe that quality products, commitment to deadlines and relationship building are very important to succeed in the path we have taken,” Jayadeep said.

Jayadeep, who is qualified in commerce and finance, looks after the company’s sales and strategies while Jaison, an engineer with nearly 20 years of experience, looks after the technology part. Ginitha, the company’s project director, handles data analytics which the startup calls one of its strong areas.

