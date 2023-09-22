Join Blockchain Life 2023 in Dubai – the crypto event of the year

The legendary event 'Crypto Whales Meeting Point' will bring together over 7,000 visitors from 120 countries in Dubai on October 24-25.
Global crypto investors, funds, government officials, miners, developers and promising startups will come together in Dubai to shape the future of cryptocurrencies and Web3 at the 11th Blockchain Life Forum.
More than 80 world-known speakers from innovative companies are going to share their analytics and world-changing ideas at the meeting.
Among them are:
- Justin Sun (Founder of TRON)
- Yat Siu (Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands)
- Dr. Marwan Alzarouni (CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center)
- Eowyn Chen (CEO of Trust Wallet)
- Sergei Khitrov (Founder of Listing. Help, Jets. Capital and Blockchain Life)
- Xinxi Wang (Co-Founder of Litecoin Foundation)
- Nischal Shetty (CEO of Shardeum, CEO of WazirX)
- Alexander Chehade (General Manager of Binance FZE Dubai)
- Fred Thiel (Chairman and CEO of Marathon Digital Holdings)
What else to expect:
- Over 130 leading companies at the expo (WhatsMiner, Canaan, OKX, KuCoin, Bitmain, Bitdeer and more)
- Startup Pitch with Tier-1 funds as jury and attendees in the conference hall
- Unique online app for finding contacts and vacancies in the crypto industry – Networking 2.0.
- Quick acquaintances in the Speed Networking area and many other formats for new connections
- Legendary AfterParty in one of the best world clubs
- One of the largest independent awards – Blockchain Life Awards 2023
- A huge number of side events around the dates of the event