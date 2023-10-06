Keralite businessman registers car in New York after Oommen Chandy

Kottayam: The late Congress leader Oommen Chandy continues to live on in the minds of his ardent followers. Now an NRI Malayalee, settled in New York in the US, has registered his car as ‘Oommen Chandy'!

Moolavattom resident Ipe K Kurien has secured the unique registration out of his love and respect for the former two-time Chief Minister.

According to the rules there, registration names in English can have only a maximum of eight characters. So Ipe decided to deduce four letters from the name Oommen Chandy and change it to 'OMNCHADY.'

Ipe, who has been residing in New York with his family for more than four-and-a-half decades, owns a Chevrolet Corvette C06-2002 model sports car.

Here’s a peek into the vehicle registration law in the US:

• Just as applications are separately filed in India for fancy numbers of vehicles, in the US, a vehicle owner can apply for a name for his car in place of the number.

• There is no bar on renewing the registration by adopting a new name for the vehicle after some time.

• As in the case of numbers, more than one vehicle will not have the same name.