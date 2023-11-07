Milma does an Amul, launches premium dark chocolate

Kochi: The Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), popularly known as Milma, has launched its first premium dark chocolate and butter biscuits in a bid to tap the trending market demands.

With this, Milma has become the second dairy cooperative in the country after Amul to introduce dark chocolate to the market. The new products include three variants of premium dark chocolate and a milk chocolate variant under the DELIZA brand, besides two variants of Milma Chocofull and Osmania Butter Biscuits and Butter drops.

Milma Chairman K S Mani said the new additions would help expand the market for Milma’s range of products as part of its ambitious ‘Repositioning Milma 2023’ initiative.

“We are focusing on coming up with new variants that are healthy and nutritious, catering to the demands of the present health-conscious generation and the elderly as well. Introducing healthy options in the chocolate segment will further help Milma’s market expansion and diversification,” said Mani.

The dark chocolates of Milma under the premium chocolate segment contain more than 50 per cent cocoa, which helps improve one’s health by enhancing the mood and the immune system, besides lowering the risk of heart disease, the company said in a statement.

Out of three variants under the dark chocolate segment, one is plain dark chocolate, while the other two are combinations of orange and almonds and raisins and almonds. Currently, 70g and 35g of DELIZA chocolate and chocolate are made available in the market.

The 35g and 70g DELIZA milk chocolate and DELIZA plain dark chocolate are priced at Rs 35 and Rs 70, respectively, while 35g and 70g of DELIZA dark chocolate with orange and almonds, and raisins and almonds cost Rs 40 and Rs 80 respectively.

Also, two variants of Chocofull, a healthy snack bar in the form of bar chocolate, form part of the latest launch. Chocofull is available in two combinations - granola and fruits, as well as granola and nuts - and is priced at Rs 10 for 12g and Rs 20 for 30g.

Besides the chocolate products, Milma has also introduced Osmania Butter Biscuits and Osmania Butter Drops made using Milma butter. The 200g Osmania Butter Biscuit is priced at Rs 80, whereas 150g Butter Drops costs Rs 70.