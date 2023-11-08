Technopark records software exports worth Rs 11,630 cr in FY 2022-23 at 19% growth

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s state-owned IT hub Technopark here has recorded software exports worth Rs 11,630 crore in the financial year 2022-23. The organisation achieved a substantial increase of Rs 1,855 crores in export revenue, marking a 19% growth compared to the previous fiscal year.

Technopark has consistently maintained an A+ stable rating from CRISIL (Credit Rating Information Service of India Limited) for the last three years, underscoring its robust financial performance and seamless transactions, the premier IT park said in a statement.

The campus, spread over 768.63 acres with 11.22 million sq ft of built-up space, currently hosts 72,000 employees across 486 companies. In the last financial year, 46 companies opened new IT/ITeS offices in Technopark and during that time, Technopark's software export revenue from 465 companies was Rs 9,775 crore.

Col Sanjeev Nair (retd), CEO of Technopark, emphasised that the sustained yearly growth in software exports by IT/ITES industries' of Technopark bodes well for the entire IT ecosystem of Kerala. He also added that the developmental efforts undertaken by Technopark with the support of the state government, along with infrastructure development activities by co-developers and the availability of sound social fabric within the city act as catalysts for the IT sector's expansion in the state. Technopark's software export growth trajectory since its inception is viewed as an indicator of the organisation's tremendous potential for IT/ITeS companies to flourish by investing here in Kerala.