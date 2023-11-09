Keep these tips in mind when buying old car

When trying to buy or change a car, along with new ones, people also consider second-hand ones. Often an older car with fewer liabilities is a smart choice. But if careful selection is not made, it is likely to backfire. What are the things that one should keep in mind while buying a used car? What are the things to pay attention to maintain the car?

No matter how beautiful it is to look at or cool to drive, when buying a used vehicle, you must check its entire service history. This will help you get an idea of how well the car has been maintained. Keeping the interior and exterior of the car clean will extend the life of the vehicle. If you have the facility to wash your vehicle yourself, buy the necessary equipment for this.

Care should be taken to change the engine oil at regular intervals. The manufacturers must have clearly prescribed the type of oil required and how often it should be changed. Adherence to it will give longevity and health to the car. Oil, air and cabin filters should be checked on time to ensure their smooth operation. These filters need to be changed from time to time to make sure that many complex parts and the engine are working properly, and the cabin gets clean air.