German IT firm adesso opens new office and delivery centre in Kochi Infopark

Kochi: Leading IT service provider adesso has opened a new office and delivery centre at Infopark, Kochi. The new centre is the German company’s second location in India. The adesso group is concentrating on increasing its worldwide delivery and transformation skills, making itself a more attractive global partner for digitalisation.

In the next three years, adesso aims to hire over 600 employees to assist global customers from its newly inaugurated centre. The new delivery centre was opened by Torsten Wegener, executive board member, adesso.

“I am very excited to see our new office in Kochi and meet our growing teams. Kochi's thriving and growing IT ecosystem and skilled talent pool make it the ideal location for adesso. Kochi will join our large network of existing SmartShore facilities, enabling us to drive business results for our customers with access to a diverse talent pool, faster time-to-market, and reduced risk of operational disruptions,” Wegener, responsible for the Indian subsidiaries, said.

Pramod Muralidharan, managing director of adesso India, said the newly inaugurated Kochi office will serve as a base and launchpad for the growth of adesso in the country. “It will be responsible for the business, technology, and transformation agendas of clients in sectors such as financial services, automotive, retail, manufacturing, energy, and utilities with a focus on service offerings that leverage digital platforms, cloud, data and analytics, and managed services,” he said.