India Boat & Marine Show features trends in industry

Kochi: The sixth edition of the India Boat & Marine Show (IBMS), the country’s premier boating, marine and water sports industry-related expo, at the Bolgatty Palace Event Centre here has offered a detailed view of the trends in different sectors of boating industry in the country.

The trade show, which concludes on Saturday, features exhibits by public and private companies in leisure and rescue boating, water sports tourism and kayaking.

One of the major attractions of the expo is a furniture-cum-emergency boat designed by Prof S Muthukumaran of NIT, Tiruchirappalli. Muthukumaran said he developed the boat after seeing the plight of the people who struggled to survive the 2016 floods in Chennai. The boat can be used as a large seat onboard other small vessels. In case of emergency, it can be used as a rescue boat.

The modular floaters Selzer Polymers of Thrissur built are another eye-catcher at the expo. It can be used to make boat jetties, cage fish farms, floating walkways, floating solar power plants and restaurants in a short period.

The show displays various types of boats, boat engines, gearboxes and products relating to water sports and fishing.

Clear Robotics weed-removing boat. Photo: Special Arrangement

Joseph Kuriakose, director of Cruz Expos, organisers of IBMS said IBMS has become all the more relevant as the city is soon to become a hub for ship repair and shipbuilding with the inauguration of the Rs 4,000-crore worth of projects announced last month at Cochin Shipyard. “The projects will not only boost infrastructure but will also generate a lot of employment opportunities and support the MSME sector and considering these, IBMS will play a pivotal role in bringing together the leading suppliers and MSME players to reap the benefits of these growth prospects,” he said.

More than 60 exhibitors displayed their products and services at the expo. The event was supported and endorsed by K-BIP, Kerala Government, NSIC, Kochi Water Metro, Kerala Tourism, Indian Coast Guard, SNC, DTPC & IMU. An Industry Pavilion showcased Kerala-based SMEs in the boating sector.