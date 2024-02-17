Hit by startup fever, Kerala Ayurveda doctors launch platform for women’s healthcare

Kochi: Even doctors seem to be not immune to the startup fever that has gripped Kerala. A casual discussion on a WhatsApp group by the alumni of an Ayurveda medical college has led to the launch of a startup which focusses on women's health and infertility.



Ayufy, the startup co-founded by Dr Satheesh Kumar P, Dr Noushad Subair, Dr Varun Natarajan and Dr Kiran C Babu under the parent company Medistacks Healthcare Ltd, recently launched its mobile apps on the App Store and Play Store. The startup has onboard 50 Ayurveda doctors and the company claims to be the first Ayurvedic startup from India dedicated to addressing gynaecological issues of women of all ages.

Ayufy adopts a holistic approach by integrating clinical psychology, yoga, and naturopathic diet services to address mental stress commonly associated with gynaecological and infertility treatments. Modern investigation techniques and research oriented personalised treatments are provided through the platform. The startup also provides in-patient treatment options through its accredited centres.

Patients can register through www.ayufy.com or the Ayufy mobile apps and gain access to experienced gynaecology and infertility specialists from different regions of India, along with language options to accommodate diverse preferences.

“It was a discussion held in an alumni group of Santhigiri Ayurveda College, Palakkad, on promoting Ayurveda that led to the idea of our startup. Doctors from different parts of India and abroad were part of the group and supported the idea as they were looking for an authentic team to refer their patients for treatments and medicines. The current directors led the discussion and formed the company with 50 doctors,” Dr Satheesh Kumar P, the author of “Effective Ayurvedic Management in Infertility”, told Onmanorama.

"Ayufy offers a simple yet powerful online consultation solution to provide Ayurveda health support at their fingertips, especially for PCOS, stress management, menstrual health issues, infertility, etc,” he said.

Ayufy’s services were inaugurated by S D Shibulal, the co-founder and former CEO of Infosys, in Kochi recently.



The doctor-entrepreneurs took the startup plunge after conducting a market survey through social media and a medical opinion survey through modern and Ayurveda doctor communities. The company’s current target group is patients outside Kerala, within India. It has plans to extend to the Gulf countries and then to Europe.

Ayufy now has three designated in-patient centres in Kerala and discussions are under way to establish a network of outpatient and in-patient speciality centres around major cities in India in the first phase.

Ayufy also eyes to tap in Kerala’s potential as a wellness tourism hub. “Ayufy provides Ayurveda medical tourism packages with treatments, exploring the beauty of Kerala. Also one big dream of Ayufy is to establish a Global Ayurveda Centre in Kerala providing authentic Ayurveda treatment and wellness,” Dr Satheesh Kumar said. He said the company is looking for suitable partners to invest and expand the firm.

