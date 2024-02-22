Asset Homes, Columbia Pacific Communities forge tie-up to launch luxury senior living projects in Kerala

Kochi: Leading Kerala-based real estate developer Asset Homes is venturing into the luxury senior living market in a bid to cash in on the state's burgeoning senior citizen population. In a move to incorporate global expertise into its offerings, Asset Homes has partnered with Columbia Pacific Communities, a global senior living community operator, to design and operate the ‘Young @ Heart’ Senior Living projects across Kerala. The collaboration was formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by Sunil Kumar V, founder and managing director of Asset Homes, and Sivakumar V, director, Columbia Pacific Communities, here recently.

Columbia Pacific Communities, a subsidiary of the Seattle-based Columbia Pacific Group, boasts of over four decades of experience in constructing, managing, and operating senior living communities across the globe, including in the USA, China, Canada, the UK, Malaysia and India. The partnership aims to offer internationally acclaimed standards in design, construction, amenities, and services, thereby fulfilling the aspirations of seniors for a peaceful and worry-free retirement life fuelled by positive ageing.

The plan is to roll out four projects in the initial phase of the partnership, located in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi and Kozhikode. Named as Asset Young @ Heart by Columbia Pacific, these luxury projects encompassing around 1000 units, are slated for launch in Q1 of the 2024-25 fiscal.

The new 'Senior Living' category is designed as a sanctuary for retirees, focusing on their comfort and needs, ensuring a vibrant and fulfilling lifestyle post-retirement.

Columbia Pacific Communities is recognised for pioneering the concept of community living for seniors in India, offering an environment that promotes physical fitness, mental alertness, and emotional stimulation. In the wake of COVID-19, the demand for senior living communities has surged, highlighting the importance of a supportive and safe environment that caters to health and wellness needs in a controlled and sanitised setting, Asset Homes said in a statement.