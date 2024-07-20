3 Kerala builders in Hurun list of top 100 real estate companies in India

Kochi: Three Kerala-based companies have made it to the 2024 GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate 100, a list ranking India’s most successful real estate companies by value. The three companies on the list from Kerala are Skyline Builders, SFS Homes and Asset Homes.

Valued at Rs 2,410 crore, the 35-year-old Skyline has been ranked 67th. The company is headed by K V Abdul Aziz. SFS Homes, with a valuation of Rs 2,100 crore, is placed 73rd. The 40-year-old company is headed by Lava Krishnan. Asset Homes, the youngest of the three at 17 years old, has secured the 96th position with a valuation of Rs 1,370 crore. The company is led by Sunil Kumar V.

DLF has emerged as the top real estate company in the 2024 GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate 100, with a valuation of Rs 2,02,140 cr. Macrotech Developers holds the second position with a valuation of Rs 1,36,730 cr, and Indian Hotels Company, known as the Taj Group, ranks third with Rs 79,150 cr.

The other players in the top 10 are Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estates Projects, Adani Realty, The Phoenix Mills, K Raheja Group, and Embassy Office Parks REIT. Among the top 10 companies, 60% are headquartered in Mumbai, while two are based in Bengaluru, and one each is in Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

According to the list, Rajiv Singh from DLF is the richest real estate entrepreneur, having a wealth of Rs 1,24,420 crore, followed by Mangal Prabhat Lodha from Macrotech Developers with Rs 91,700 cr at the second spot, and Gautam Adani & family from the Adani Realty with Rs 56,500 cr at third.

In the 2024 GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate 100, most companies are focused on residential property development, with 67 firms, including Macrotech Developers, and Godrej Properties, leading the pack. The office space sector follows, featuring 19 companies led by DLF, K Raheja Group, and Embassy Office Parks REIT.

Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said the 2024 GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate 100 confirmed their prediction of the breakout of Indian real estate brands post-Covid. “An impressive 86% of the companies in this year’s list saw their values increase, collectively adding Rs 6.2 lakh cr, showcasing the robust growth and dynamic recovery of the sector,” he said.