India’s Missile Woman to inaugurate RoboVerse VR expo in Kochi tomorrow

Kochi: Countdown for the Manoramaonline-Jain University RoboVerse VR Expo, a first-of-its-kind technology fair in Kerala, has begun. Dr Tessy Thomas, former director general of aeronautical systems at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), will inaugurate the expo at 9.45 am on Wednesday at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kadavanthra.

The first-ever female scientist to head a missile project in the country, Tessy Thomas is known as the 'Missile Woman of India'.

Erik af Hällström, Finland's Consul General in India, will be the guest of honour.

The RoboVerse VR exhibits include humanoid robots, artificial intelligence machines, robot games including Robo War and virtual reality experiences. Classes on robotics classes, career guidance sessions, a zone on the history of robots and a zone to play games with robots are the other major attractions of the event.

The expo, which will be held till June 17, Monday, will be open from 10 am to 10 pm. Manoramaonline is organising the expo in association with Jain University. The technical support for the expo is given by Thiruvananthapuram-based Unique World Robotics. Entry is through tickets. For more information: https://www.roboverexpo.com, Phone: 9895395225.