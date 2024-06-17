Roboverse VR Expo: Spectacular showcase of knowledge concludes tonight

Kochi: The curtains will fall on the spectacular sights of Robotics, Virtual Reality, and Artificial Intelligence as the Roboverse VR expo in Kochi concludes at 10 pm today. Organised by Manorama Online in association with Jain University, the event has provided a feast for the eyes and minds, opening up a new world of knowledge and innovation.

The event has attracted an unprecedented crowd, with children enthusiastically supporting exhibits like Robo War and dancing robots. However, the playful robot dogs, bouncing around and performing somersaults like real puppies, that have stolen the show and captured everyone's attention. These three puppy robots, from the Go1 and Go2 categories, have become fast friends with visiting children as well.

Another spectacular highlight is the drone show. The drones, soaring high and low while performing flips, have left the crowd in awe. The virtual reality game zone, where robots combined with AI to create miracles, too is witnessing a huge rush of excited visitors.

Celebrity couple and TV serial actors Chandra Lakshman and Tosh Cristy were among the visitors at the exhibition on Sunday. The presence of numerous stars from the cinema and television industry has also helped in adding glamour to the event.

The Roboverse Expo provided opportunities for interaction with robotics experts and networking with like-minded individuals, benefiting those seeking career opportunities in these fields.

Technical assistance for the Roboverse Expo is provided by Unique World Robotics, a Thiruvananthapuram-based company. Entry is regulated by passes. Tickets can be purchased through the website www.roboversexpo.com, at the counters at the exhibition venue, or by scanning the QR code given with this report.