Super top-up health insurance: A smart choice for high medical costs

Amidst the ups and downs of life, the fact we can never ignore is that health is our real wealth. Likewise, opting for health insurance plans has become a great way to ensure quality medical attention on time.

However, when you have a comprehensive healthcare policy like super top-up plans in health insurance, it provides you with maximum coverage minimising your medical bills. Keep reading further to know more details about the super top-up health insurance plan provided by ACKO General Insurance and other insurance providers.

What is the meaning of super top-up in health insurance?

While a general health insurance plan can provide you with basic coverage, you must also consider situations where you may require more coverage. For instance, during critical medical emergencies of an aged individual in your family. In such scenarios, if you run out of the coverage of your existing plan, you may need to pay the extras from your pocket.

To avoid conditions like these, a super top-up plan can come to your rescue. The term "super" is indicative of some added benefits that you can get if you opt for a super top-up health insurance plan. This plan ensures reimbursement for medical expenses that exceed the coverage limit of your existing healthcare plan.

Therefore, through a super top-up healthcare plan, you can get the costs of hospitalisation covered if your existing insurance policy has been depleted and you have paid the expenses up to the deductible. This deductible is the amount that you must pay before your insurance policy starts covering the approved medical expenses.

What are the key features of super top-up in health insurance?

Let us have a look at some of the key features of a super top-up plan to understand how it works:

Coverage for hospitalisation

You can have all the expenses related to hospitalisation covered under this policy for you and your family.

Deductibles

The policyholder must set a deductible while buying a super top-up plan. The coverage of the policy will begin if the bill exceeds this deductible amount. Think of it as a back-up to supplement your primary health plan or a dispensable part of your savings.

Coverage for pre and post hospitalisation

The plan shall provide you with coverage for the medical expenses incurred 30 days before hospitalising the insured member and 60 days after the discharge.

Floater for the entire family

You can have all the medical expenses covered for yourself and your entire family covered under a single payment.

Annual health checkups

You also get coverage for annual health checkups whenever it is done within the network of hospitals of the insurance company.

Coverage for organ donors

High expenditures for major illnesses like donating organs can also be covered under super top-up plans.

Adaptable and cost-effective

You are allowed to set your own deductible amount for reduced premiums, determined by several parameters, hence an adaptable and cost-effective option.

Cashless therapy

You can avail cashless treatment within the network of hospitals of the insurance company since the costs you paid would be instantly reimbursed.

Why should you go for super top-up in health insurance?

Given below are some of the advantages you can get by opting for super top-up in health insurance:

Higher sum insured

You can choose a high sum insured that suits the healthcare requirements of the family to have substantial coverage.

Inclusion of useful add-ons

Useful added benefits like non-medical expenses including room rent waiver, and waiting period waiver are parts of this policy.

Coverage for critical illness

You have the costs for treating serious health issues like heart attack or cancer covered under this policy.

Multiple ambulance trip coverage

You shall also have all the ambulance trips covered even though such expenses are based on the limit of the sum insured.

Coverage for domestic emergency evacuation

Your insurance company can also arrange transportation to a well-equipped hospital via road, rail or aircraft for medical facilities under rare circumstances.

What are the Factors for Buying the Super Top-Up Plan in Health Insurance?

There are a few considerable factors you need to keep in mind before opting for a super-top plan in health insurance. This includes the following:

You must be at least 18 years of age and older to buy this health insurance policy.

The age of the eldest insured member under the healthcare policy will be considered.

The location of the residence or the permanent address of the policyholder.

Total number of insured members under the policy.

Credit score of the policyholder.

The bottom line

To conclude, you should consider situations where you may require a greater sum insured than what standard healthcare plans offer these days. Hence, even though the current health insurance policy satisfies your healthcare requirements, you can always choose the super top-up plan to expand the existing coverage. This is because life is unpredictable and it is always better to be ready than to regret.

