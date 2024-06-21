Business Setup Worldwide strengthens offshore offerings with expanded services

Business Setup Worldwide (BSW) has launched a range of services, in addition to the existing services, to help entrepreneurs worldwide set up offshore businesses. We offer expert guidance and support to our clients and ensure quick resolution of queries. Our professionalism and expertise ensure that the solutions we provide are seamless and compliant.

We provide services in more than 30+ offshore locations and ensure that all the rules and regulations are followed. With a team of over 300 consultants, we are well-equipped to handle all your business needs.

Our latest offerings

Business Setup Worldwide offers a comprehensive range of offshore company registration which include:

a) Company Formation: From securing your desired trade name to structuring your business entity, we will take care of all the details.

b) Bank Account Opening: We provide prompt and professional banking assistance which is necessary for business growth and smooth transactions.

c) Formation of Foundation and Trust: We offer guidance and support for establishing foundations and trusts, depending on your jurisdiction's legal framework. This provides flexibility to the investor for setting up an offshore business.

d) Accounting Services: We help in filing company's accounting records with the relevant authority so that the business does not face any kind of hassle in the future.

e) Certification Services: We help you get your documents certified by a lawyer in case you cannot provide them yourself.

f) Intellectual Property Registration Services: We provide trademark registration services to protect your intellectual property (IP) in the BVI.

g) Virtual and Physical Office Space: We provide both virtual and physical office solutions to empower your business growth.

h) Nominee Services: We offer nominee director and shareholder services to ensure the privacy of the owner.

i) Residency Visa Services: We can secure residency visas for you and your family members. Assistance in obtaining employment visas for your employees is also provided.

Benefits of availing our services

By utilising our services, you can enhance your business operations and facilitate its growth. Some of the benefits you can avail include:

a) Global Reach: By connecting with Business Setup Worldwide you can choose from multiple offshore locations for setting up your business. This increases the opportunities available to you and helps build a profitable business.

b) Streamlined Registration Process: BSW provides streamlined services which help in registering your company without any hassles or delays. It minimizes the time required to start the business activity of your choice.

c) Local Knowledge and Expertise: Our business consultants possess a deep understanding of offshore business information and the best practices to be followed. Their expertise can provide valuable insights to help you navigate the business environment, empowering you to make knowledgeable decisions to ensure business growth.

d) Cost Efficiency: At BSW, we understand the financial challenges of starting and expanding a business. We are committed to providing quick and reliable services at affordable rates.

e) Expert Assistance: When you avail of our services, you will be assigned a dedicated business expert, who will guide you through the complete business setup formalities.

Jurisdictions we serve in

When making new investments or expanding your business, you must look at the benefits provided by an offshore jurisdiction. Each jurisdiction plays an important role in offshore company registration.

A few jurisdictions where we provide our services include:

Seychelles

The British Virgin Islands

Belize

The Cayman Islands

St Vincent and Grenadines

Delaware

Why Choose Us?

Whether starting a company or expanding to new locations, Business Setup Worldwide can guide you through the entrepreneurial journey. BSW is a one-stop shop for all your business registration needs. From company incorporation to renewal, we provide all of the services. We are committed to minimizing complexity and ensuring a hassle-free company setup process for our clients by handling all the setup processes enabling you to focus on the business’s growth.

We take pride in providing the highest standard of services to entrepreneurs worldwide. For us, you are not just a client but a partner! Speak to our business consultants to learn about incorporating an offshore company.