Giottus becomes Indian crypto exchange with highest number of assets

Bengaluru: Giottus, India's top-rated crypto platform, has added 43 new crypto assets to its platform as its 'Giottus Token Carnival 2024,' a major asset listing event, concluded. Giottus boasts the largest selection of crypto assets in INR pairs among Indian exchanges (over 300), solidifying its position as the go-to platform for diverse and dynamic investment opportunities. This listing event which concluded on June 17 will enhance the trading experience for all its 1.1 million users by providing access to a wide array of tokens based on different narratives such as: DeFi (featuring tokens like LOVELY, OOKI, DEFI, and TRB); Real World Assets (RWA) (featuring assets like TOKEN, POLYX, OM, and NXRA); and other narratives encompassing AI, DeX and memecoins.

The company, in a statement said, the listing of new tokens has been driven by significant demand from its customers, particularly in light of the ongoing bull market. The tokens chosen for listing have undergone a rigorous due diligence process which evaluated aspects such as asset quality, reliability, asset fundamentals, and market performance.

As a registered entity with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), and a reporting entity under the India Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (i4C), Giottus adheres to the highest standards of regulatory compliance and believes that such user-centric measures will boost crypto adoption among the masses with its stated aim of reaching 5 million users by end of 2024.