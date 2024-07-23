Budget keeps allies happy; Rs 26,000 cr Bihar road projects, Rs 15,000 cr for Andhra's capital city development

New Delhi: In the Union Budget 2023-24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced substantial financial allocations aimed at infrastructure development in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, which is seen as an effort to appease the allies of BJP.

The focus on Bihar and Andhra Pradesh is significant as the Janata Dal (United) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) emerged "kingmaker" allies in the NDA coalition post the Lok Sabha elections. They provided the much-needed support after the BJP failed to win majority in the general elections.

The Centre has proposed an outlay of Rs 26,000 crore for various road projects in Bihar. Sitharaman stated that the Union government will arrange financial assistance for Bihar through aid from multilateral development agencies. Additionally, the government plans to set up airports, medical colleges, and sports infrastructure in the state.

The announcements in the Budget are crucial as Bihar faces elections next year amid the dwindling popularity of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The BJP-JDU alliance hopes that these announcements will provide a much-needed boost ahead of the polls.

For Andhra Praesh, the government announced a series of measures for development, including arranging Rs 15,000 crore this fiscal and in future years for development of the capital city of the state.

The Centre will also facilitate special financial support for development of the capital city. Besides, over Rs 3 lakh crore has been allocated for schemes benefiting women and girls and with a full commitment to the completion and financing of the Polavaram irrigation project. The minister also announced backward region grant for three districts of the state.

The Centre will also formulate plan 'Purvodaya' for all-round development of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. Sitharaman further said the government will support industrial corridor for development in the eastern region. The finance minister also said the government will provide e-vouchers directly to 1 lakh students every year with interest subvention of 3 per cent of loan amount.

(With PTI Inputs)