Union Budget 2024: What is cheaper? What is costlier?

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh straight budget on Tuesday. Here's a list of items that will become cheaper and costlier after the budget:



Cheaper

3 cancer medicines

Mobile phones, chargers

Imported gold

Imported silver

Leather good

Seafood

X-ray tubes

Prawns, fish feed

Steel

copper

Capital goods for use in the manufacture of solar cells and panels

25 critical minerals

Broodstock, polychaete worms, shrimp and fish feed

Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) used for manufacture of spandex yarn

Oxygen free copper used for manufacture of resistors

Costlier