Union Budget 2024: What is cheaper? What is costlier?

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh straight budget on Tuesday. Here's a list of items that will become cheaper and costlier after the budget:
Cheaper
- 3 cancer medicines
- Mobile phones, chargers
- Imported gold
- Imported silver
- Leather good
- Seafood
- X-ray tubes
- Prawns, fish feed
- Steel
- copper
- Capital goods for use in the manufacture of solar cells and panels
- 25 critical minerals
- Broodstock, polychaete worms, shrimp and fish feed
- Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) used for manufacture of spandex yarn
- Oxygen free copper used for manufacture of resistors
Costlier
- Plastic items
- PVC flex banners
- Solar glass and tinned copper interconnect
- Ammonium nitrate