Union Budget 2024: What is cheaper? What is costlier?

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 23, 2024 12:23 PM IST Updated: July 23, 2024 12:42 PM IST
The new regulations significantly increase the stamp duty on rent and lease agreement. Representative image: Manorama Online.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh straight budget on Tuesday. Here's a list of items that will become cheaper and costlier after the budget:

Cheaper

  • 3 cancer medicines 
  • Mobile phones, chargers
  • Imported gold
  • Imported silver
  • Leather good
  • Seafood
  • X-ray tubes
  • Prawns, fish feed
  • Steel 
  • copper
  • Capital goods for use in the manufacture of solar cells and panels
  • 25 critical minerals
  • Broodstock, polychaete worms, shrimp and fish feed
  • Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) used for manufacture of spandex yarn
  • Oxygen free copper used for manufacture of resistors

Costlier

  • Plastic items
  • PVC flex banners
  • Solar glass and tinned copper interconnect
  • Ammonium nitrate
RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN BUSINESS