Gmail outage reported across globe, major Indian cities hit

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 09, 2024 07:49 AM IST Updated: August 09, 2024 07:54 AM IST
Gmail outage reported on August 9, 2024. Photo: Canva/Onmanorama

Users of Gmail, Google's mailing system, reported an outage on Friday. The Gmail services were disrupted for users in US, UK, parts of Europe, Australia and Asia.

DownDetector, a site monitoring tech issues, stated that Gmail outages were reported across the globe in the past 24 hours. While 80% of those who reported the errors faced a problem with sending, 12% faced an issue with the website and 9% faced server issues. Google's Workspace dashboard shows service disruptions for ChromeOS, Gmail, and Google Drive.

According to a map published by DownDetector, the outage was restricted to the major cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chandigarh in India.

More than 1.8 billion people across the globe use Gmail. However, it is unclear how many were affected by the recent outage, Daily Mail reported. 'Our engineering team continues to investigate the issue,' the company shows on the site.  

