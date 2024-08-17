Technopark’s software exports up 14% at Rs 13,255 cr

Thiruvananthapuram: The revenue from software exports by the IT/ITEs companies of Technopark has risen over 14 per cent to Rs 13,255 crore for 2023-24. Last year, it was Rs 11,630 crore.

The premier IT hub of the country houses 490 companies and provides 75,000 direct and over 2 lakh indirect jobs, it said in a press release.



“The world-class infrastructure and skilled workforce at Technopark played a major role in hitting this high growth trajectory. The results will enhance confidence in the robust ecosystem in the state, which is a model for the whole country,” said Technopark CEO Sanjeev Nair.

He also recalled that diplomatic and business delegations from the US, Europe, the Far East and the Middle East, who visited Technopark this year, lauded the infrastructure and ecosystem here.