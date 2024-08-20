UPI for everyone: Tips for seniors and first-time users

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has revolutionised the financial landscape in India, providing a simple and secure method for digital transactions. Whether you are a senior or a first-time user, understanding how to use UPI payments effectively can greatly simplify your financial activities. Here are some tips to help you get started.

1. Understanding UPI

What is UPI

UPI is a real-time payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) that enables instant money transfers between bank accounts through a mobile device.

It uses a Virtual Payment Address (VPA), removing the need to share sensitive bank details.

Benefits of UPI

Instant transfers: Money transfers happen in real-time, 24/7.

Convenience: Multiple bank accounts can be linked to a single app.

Security: Two-factor authentication and encryption ensure secure transactions.

Interoperability: Works across different banks and payment platforms.

2. Setting up UPI

Choose a UPI app

Select a UPI-enabled app that is easy to use. Popular options include Bajaj Pay, Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and BHIM. These apps are user-friendly and widely accepted.

Download and install the app

1. Download: Go to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and download the chosen app.

2. Install: Follow the on-screen instructions to install the app on your smartphone.

Register and link your bank account

1. Open the app: Launch the app and register using your mobile number linked to your bank account.

2. Create a VPA: Set up your Virtual Payment Address (e.g., yourname@bank).

3. Link your account: Select your bank from the list and verify your account using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Set a UPI PIN

To authorise transactions, you will need to set a UPI PIN. This is a four or six-digit code that you will use to approve payments. Keep this PIN confidential and do not share it with anyone.

3. Making transactions

Sending money

1. Open the app: Launch the app and select the option to send money.

2. Enter details: Enter the recipient's VPA, and mobile number, or scan their QR code.

3. Enter amount: Input the amount you wish to send.

4. Authorise payment: Confirm the transaction by entering your UPI PIN.

Receiving money

1. Open the app: Launch the app and select the option to receive money.

2. Share VPA: Share your VPA with the sender.

3. Verify transaction: Once the money is sent, verify the transaction in the app.

Paying bills

Most UPI apps allow you to pay utility bills, mobile recharges, and more. Navigate to the bill payment section, select the biller, enter the amount, and confirm the payment using your UPI PIN.

Checking balance

You can check your bank balance within the app. Select the ‘Check Balance’ option, enter your UPI PIN, and view your account balance instantly.

4. Tips for seniors and first-time users

Start slow

Begin with small transactions to get comfortable with the process. Practice sending and receiving small amounts until you feel confident.

Use trusted sources

Only download UPI apps from official app stores and verify the app's authenticity. Avoid using third-party websites for downloads.

Be cautious with QR Codes

Only scan QR codes from trusted sources. Fraudulent QR codes can misdirect payments. Always verify the recipient’s details before completing the transaction.

Keep your UPI PIN secure

Do not share your UPI PIN with anyone.

Avoid writing it down in an easily accessible place.

Change your PIN periodically for added security.

Enable notifications

Turn on notifications for your UPI app to receive alerts for every transaction. This helps you stay updated and detect any unauthorised activities.

Customer support

Familiarise yourself with the app’s customer support options. Most UPI apps provide helplines, chat support, and FAQs to assist users.

Seek help

If you are unsure about any step, seek assistance from a trusted family member or friend. Many banks and financial institutions also offer support services for seniors.

Regular updates

Keep your UPI app such as Amazon Pay, Bajaj pay, Google Pay and PhonePe updated to benefit from the latest features and security enhancements. Check for updates regularly in your app store.

Use with caution

While UPI is convenient, it is important to use it cautiously. Be wary of phishing scams and do not click on suspicious links or share personal information over the phone.

5. Benefits of using UPI

Convenience

UPI simplifies daily transactions by eliminating the need for cash or cards. You can pay bills, transfer money, and make purchases with just a few taps on your smartphone.

Accessibility

UPI makes banking services accessible to everyone, including seniors and those in remote areas. It reduces the need to visit a bank branch for basic transactions.

Financial inclusion

UPI promotes financial inclusion by bringing digital banking to the masses. It encourages the adoption of digital payments and fosters a cashless economy.

Conclusion

UPI has transformed the way we handle financial transactions, making it easier and more secure. For seniors and first-time users, getting started with UPI might seem daunting, but with the right approach and precautions, it can significantly simplify managing daily expenses. By following these tips and leveraging the features of the top UPI apps such as Bajaj Pay, PhonePe, Paytm you can confidently navigate UPI and make the most of its benefits. Embrace the convenience and security that UPI offers and enjoy a hassle-free digital banking experience.