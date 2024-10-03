Open a zero-balance account instantly in just 4 easy steps

Does the pressure to maintain a minimum balance in your savings account interfere with your ability to manage other financial priorities? Most savings accounts require a minimum balance, and failing to meet this requirement could mean incurring penalties or fees. For many, especially those with fluctuating incomes or tight budgets, this minimum balance can be a major hurdle to fully utilising their bank accounts.

A zero-balance account could be the perfect solution to these challenges.

What is a zero-balance savings account?

A zero-balance account is a type of savings account that does not require a specific minimum balance to be maintained. You get the same advantages as regular savings accounts, such as access to online banking, debit cards, and interest on deposits. The only distinction lies in the absence of minimum balance requirements and related penalties.

The IndusInd Bank Indus Delite Savings Account is one such account that offers the benefit of zero non-maintenance charges. You are also allowed to customise your account number and add a personal touch to your banking experience. It could be your birth date, wedding anniversary, lucky number, a memorable year, or any sequence that holds significance to you.

This digital savings account offers more useful features like:

You can open a savings account online with Aadhaar and PAN only

Get discounts of 20% on Swiggy orders and 10% on purchases from Bigbasket

Benefit from a complimentary insurance cover valued at ₹1.5 lakh

Earn 5% cashback on multiple purchases

Get 5% cashback on expenses for fuel, entertainment, and OTT platforms

Take advantage of a 'Buy 1, Get 1' offer on movie tickets through BookMyShow

Note: These offers are available with the IndusInd Bank Delights Debit Card, which you can apply for separately online.

Opening a zero-balance account instantly | Quick steps

The zero-balance account opening online process can be completed in just 4 steps with IndusInd Bank. Take a detailed look below:

1. Visit the bank’s website or install the mobile banking app

Navigate to the bank's official website and then open the Savings Account section. Click on "Apply Now" or "Open Account" on the homepage. You can also download the mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store to initiate the process.

Both digital methods offer a seamless entry point to your banking needs.

2. Enter your details

The next step is providing your personal details to verify your identity and address. Necessary information includes:

Name: As it appears on official documents

Address: Current residence for correspondence and verification

Date of birth: To confirm age-related eligibility

You will also need to provide your PAN and Aadhaar card details. These documents are crucial, as they are government-verified IDs that help the bank verify the authenticity of your provided details.

3. Add funds to your account

Although a zero-balance account does not require a minimum balance, it is important to add funds initially to activate and start using your account. This deposit helps you make transactions such as withdrawals, bill payments, and money transfers. You can add funds from another account using different payment methods.

4. Complete video KYC from anywhere, anytime

In the zero account opening online process, the final step is to complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) verification through a video call. You can schedule a video call through the bank’s app or website at a time that suits you to complete the KYC process. During the video call, a bank representative will guide you through the steps, which usually involve presenting your original documents for verification.

Benefits of a zero-balance account

Below are some reasons that explain why it can be a smart move to open a zero-balance account online:

Exclusive digital banking solutions

Many believe that a zero-balance account means there will not be premium digital features available. However, that’s not the case. These accounts also come with full access to digital banking services, including mobile apps, internet banking, and SMS alerts.

These facilities make managing your finances easier and more convenient. Whether you want to check your balance, transfer funds, or pay bills, you can do it all from the comfort of your home.

Competitive interest rates

There is another misconception that zero-balance accounts do not offer high interest. The IndusInd Bank Indus Delite Savings Account shatters this myth by providing the best-in-class savings account interest rate.

Whether you are saving for a major purchase, planning a vacation, or simply wanting to maximise your returns, a higher rate gives your hard-earned money the boost it deserves.

A safe place for emergency funds

During emergencies, every rupee counts. That’s why zero-balance accounts are an ideal place to keep your emergency funds. You can withdraw all your funds without facing penalties and utilise every last rupee effectively during critical times.

Keeping three to six months' worth of living expenses in a high-interest zero-balance account is a smart financial strategy. This reserve protects you against financial instability like job loss or urgent house repairs while giving you time to recover without the added stress of meeting daily expenses.

Rewards and cashback

When you use your savings account for transactions like bill payments, shopping, or online purchases, you can earn reward points or cashback. These rewards can be redeemed for various gift vouchers, discounts, or even direct cashback, which add value to your everyday banking activities.

Promotes financial inclusion

Zero-balance accounts remove the barrier of minimum balance and bring more people into the banking system who might otherwise be left out. Now, everyone, including people from lower-income backgrounds or those just starting their financial journeys, can open a bank account. Moreover, the 100% digital setup process means that people living in remote areas or those with mobility issues can also easily set up and manage their accounts from anywhere.

Open a zero-balance savings account today!

As you can see, you can open a savings account online with zero balance requirements in just four steps. Apply online via the website or the mobile banking app, provide your personal details, fund your account, and complete the video KYC. Now, enjoy a world of financial benefits like zero non-maintenance charges, competitive interest rates, premium digital banking features, and easy accessibility.